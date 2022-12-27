Pig, several cats rescued Monday from burning Chesterfield Twp. home

A pet pig and several cats were rescued Monday from a burning Chesterfield Township house, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the house sustained heavy damage, they said.

Police and firefighters were called at about 4:15 p.m. Monday to a house on fire on Anchor Drive south of 21 Mile Road, according to authorities.

First responders arrived and found a house fully engulfed in flames. They entered the house and were able to remove all occupants and rescue the animals, officials said.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

