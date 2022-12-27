Pig, several cats rescued Monday from burning Chesterfield Twp. home

Judge keeps order blocking release of Chatfield search warrant affidavits
MACOMB COUNTY

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A pet pig and several cats were rescued Monday from a burning Chesterfield Township house, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the house sustained heavy damage, they said.

Police and firefighters were called at about 4:15 p.m. Monday to a house on fire on Anchor Drive south of 21 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Township police and fire fighters were called Monday to this house fire where they rescued a pet pig and several house cats, officials said.

First responders arrived and found a house fully engulfed in flames. They entered the house and were able to remove all occupants and rescue the animals, officials said.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

