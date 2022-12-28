Eastpointe woman fatally shot husband in dispute, police say

An Eastpointe woman has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband, authorities announced Wednesday.

Carletta Johnson was arraigned through 38th District Court on two counts, records show: second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Bond was set at $1 million. The 42-year-old also is prohibited from contact with her children who were in the home at the time of the incident, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized the charges.

Johnson was arrested shortly after officers were called to the 17000 block of Veronica around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Eastpointe police said in a statement.

When they arrived, she was rendering aid to her husband, who had been shot in the back of the head, according to the release.

"The suspect claimed that she had shot the 43-year-old," police said. "Investigation revealed that the shooting may have been the result of a domestic situation."

Several firearms were found in the home, including the weapon used in the shooting, investigators reported.

“Gun violence is not the answer to an argument,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement Wednesday.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 10. A preliminary examination follows a week later.