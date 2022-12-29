State health department office to reopen in Macomb County following car crash

The Macomb County/Mount Clemens District Office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reopened Thursday after a car crashed into the building last week.

The office re-opened 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday after damages caused by a vehicle crashing into the building were repaired.

The car crashed into the office, located at 44777 N. Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township, on Dec. 21 and has been closed since.

It's unclear what lead to the crash or what happened to the driver of the vehicle. Clinton Township Police Record's Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

All MDHHS offices are closed Friday-Monday due to the holiday. During that time, people can apply for public assistance benefits or check their existing benefits online at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges. Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline at 1-855-444-3911.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_