Clinton Township police investigate fatal car-pedestrian crash

Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night.

According to police, a 30-year-old Clinton Township man was walking on Garfield Road around 11:45 p.m. Thursday crossing eastbound Metropolitan Parkway when he was hit by a Nissan Frontier traveling eastbound on Metropolitan Parkway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The man's parents were notified, however his name was not released as of Friday morning.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier, also a Clinton Township resident, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers, according to police. Alcohol may have been a factor. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Clinton Township police are asking witnesses to the crash or anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the department at (586) 493-7802 and/or Lieutenant C. Allis at (586) 615-2525.