Macomb woman feds accuse of filming child porn with baby charged

A Macomb County woman is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly sharing sexually explicit videos of a baby girl, court records show.

An indictment filed Dec. 14 in U.S. District Court charged Amber Dunbar with one count each of sexual exploitation of children and distributing child pornography.

The charges stem from an investigation law enforcement personnel launched in another state, according to an affidavit filed Dec. 8 by a special agent assigned to the FBI Detroit Field Office, Macomb County Resident Agency.

In October, investigators in the probe searched a male's electronic devices and learned he was communicating with others to have them produce and send him child porn, the complaint said.

The investigators reviewed Kik chat sessions obtained from his electronic device with another user the FBI later identified through a subpoena as Dunbar. Screenshots from an exchange in August showed when the male wrote he'd pay for videos of the 26-year-old engaging in a sex act with a child, she responded: "Really? Then (you) should pay me for all the stuff I already sent you."

Authorities searching the man's devices found three sexually explicit videos of a woman with an infant, according to the complaint. The FBI confirmed the adult was Dunbar.

On Dec. 7, law enforcement obtained a search warrant at a home in Warren associated with Dunbar, records show.

During an interview, Dunbar said she recently deleted the Kik app from her iPhone but not the account and had joined in group chats where users traded child porn.

"Dunbar looked at the videos being traded, but stated she never downloaded or saved any of the videos," the FBI special agent wrote. "Dunbar admitted to engaging in chats with Individual 1 about child pornography and sexual activity with minor children known to her, but stated it was just talk and that she never did anything to minor children known to her and never recorded any videos or took any pictures of minor children known to her."

When shown screenshots from two of the videos obtained, Dunbar admitted she was the woman in the clips with a minor filmed on Aug. 10 and sent to the man investigated in another state, according to the complaint.

The victim was born this year, the indictment shows.

"Dunbar recorded the videos because Individual 1 asked her to and stated she never received any money for the videos," the filing stated. "Dunbar further stated that was the only time she engaged in sexual activity with this minor and the only time she recorded any videos."

She was arrested soon after, court records show.

A magistrate judge later ordered Dunbar to remain in detention pending a trial.

A federal defender listed as representing her did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night on the case.