Weapons charges climbed in Macomb Co. since 2020, prosecutor says

Felony firearm charges have nearly doubled in Macomb County in the last two years, the Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Before Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido took office in 2021, felony firearm was charged 146 times in 2020, representatives said in a statement.

In 2021, the figure climbed to 185, and so far this year, it is 308, according to the release.

The state felony firearm statute carries a mandatory two-year, consecutive sentence, county officials said.

Lucido's office has also levied more charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

In 2020, it was charged 434 times. In 2022, the five-year felony was charged 551 times, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The office reported more charges of felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a license had been authorized since January 2021 than in any previous years.

"There is no constitutional right to possess a gun when committing a felony,” Lucido said.

His report came a day after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced 254 illegal guns had been taken off streets following 2,020 law enforcement check-ins with felony offenders as a part of the statewide Operation Safe Neighborhoods program.

The effort involves Michigan Department of Corrections parole and probation agents teaming with local law enforcement personnel to conduct enhanced compliance checks on probationers and parolees legally prohibited from possessing a gun, Whitmer's office said in a statement.

"There are roughly 32,000 probationers and 8,500 parolees in the state, of which 20% have been convicted previously of a gun crime," according to the release.

Whitmer's office said nearly one in three violent crimes reported in Michigan involve a firearm and more than 450 residents died from gun violence in the first half of 2022.

Last year, the governor announced the MI Safe Communities initiative aimed at boosting investments in local police as well as tackling illegal guns and other issues.

“We are committed to investing in public safety and safe communities for every Michigander,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “I am encouraged to see the progress happening around the state as we partner with local law enforcement to prevent gun violence and crime by getting guns off our streets. Governor Whitmer and I will continue working with every tool available to us to create communities where every person feels safe, knowing that the state of Michigan is invested in their future.”