Warren City Council wins round in court over Fouts in spending powers fight

Warren's City Council secured an end-of-year win at the Michigan Court of Appeals in its ongoing legal battle over a budget dispute with Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, marking the latest development in a protracted feud between the local legislative body and the city's executive.

In a ruling issued on Dec. 29, the state appeals court sided with the City Council in the budget case, saying the city's charter does allow the council to amend the mayor's annual budget recommendations and that the mayor must abide by those changes.

The appeals court ruling affirmed a trial court decision last year that found the City Council had acted lawfully when it struck hundreds of thousands of dollars in appropriations for the downtown development authority, which Fouts had earmarked in his annual budget and was intended to go towards an advertising campaign for the city featuring the mayor himself.

Fouts claimed the council's budget amendments violated the city charter, arguing that the Warren City Charter only allowed council to either approve or reject his recommended budget.

"The trial court concluded that the Charter allowed (the council) to make amendments to the budget," the appeals court judges wrote in their ruling. "... We affirm those orders, and hold that … the Charter does not limit (the council) to merely affirming or rejecting (the mayor's) recommended budget."

According to the appeals court, under charter the council "may enact any budget so long as it otherwise complies with the law."

In a Dec. 29 press release after the appeals court ruling, the City Council said its case has shown that the mayor's actions violated the city's approved budget.

"This was not a mistake but an intentional act designed to undermine the checks and balances in city government," Council President Patrick Green said in a statement.

"The mayor could not justify $675,000 for more TV ads, so council cut it from the budget, but the mayor spent it anyway. We must hold the mayor accountable."

The opinion in the Warren case was signed by Court of Appeals Judges Mark Cavanagh, Kristen Frank Kelly, and Kristina Robinson Garrett.

Dispute over 'unappropriated funds'

The budget saga began in April 2021, when Fouts submitted his annual recommended budget to the City Council for approval.

As part of the budget, Fouts had allocated $615,000 for "contractual services" and another $75,000 for community promotions to the city's Downtown Development Authority, of which he is also the chairperson. That money was set to go towards an advertising campaign called "MI Warren."

The budget allocations mirrored amounts designated to the authority for the promotional campaign in previous years, but in the 2021 session the Warren City Council amended the budget and removed the $615,000 contractual services funding. Council members also reduced the community promotions funding to just $10,000.

After the City Council approved the amended budget, Fouts vetoed it, claiming the council was not authorized to "propose and adopt its own budget" and was only allowed to make a decision on the budget as submitted by the mayor. Council overrode the veto, but Fouts asked city staff to fund the DDA projects anyways. The move also prompted the council to fire the city attorney, hire an outside law firm, and sue the mayor for the first time in the city’s history.

While the disagreement over the budget has played out, the mayor has reportedly gone against the council's budget and spent unappropriated funds. The City Council reporting that as of Jan. 31, 2022, the downtown development authority had spent $180,266.90 in "unappropriated funds," while designating roughly $300,000 to go towards "contractual services" and another $60,000 for "community promotions."

In March 2022, the City Council filed a motion in Macomb County Circuit Court seeking a restraining order and injunctive relief in the matter, claiming it would suffer "irreparable harm" if Fouts continued to spend the money at odds with the council's approved budget.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Denis Leduc ruled in favor of the motion, saying the council "has authority to amend the mayor's budget prior to passing an appropriations resolution" and that Fouts "must take all actions necessary to cease further disbursement of unappropriated funds."

"The Court finds that the City Council presents sufficient evidence that it does not have another adequate remedy," Leduc wrote in his ruling. "... Continued spending of funds that are alleged to be improperly appropriated will result in the funds not being able to be used for other, approved upon, purposes."

Following the March 2022 decision, Fouts said he was disappointed in the ruling.

"I believe the judge misread our City Charter which demands cooperation between the mayor and council on development of the budget instead of the unilateral approach of the City Council," he said. "... No one branch of government can give a unilateral decision without a compromise between the two branches."

The 79-year-old mayor appealed the trial court ruling in the state court of appeals which resulted in the latest decision. At the time, Fouts said they intended to appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court "if necessary."

The court of appeals affirmed Leduc's decision, saying "trial court did not abuse its discretion" in its ruling. The state court also reaffirmed its own recent opinion in a similar dispute between the city of Burton and former mayor Paula Zelenko regarding the council's ability to amend the mayor's proposed budget. In that matter, the appeals court sided with the City Council.

In the wake of the Dec. 29 ruling, Council Secretary Mindy Moore said the council plans to file complaints with Attorney General Dana Nessel and Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido to request enforcement action against the mayor, saying Fouts could face liability over the unapproved spending under the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act. That rule allows for criminal or civil proceedings to recover illegally expended funds, the council explained.

"These were not required expenditures for resident health, safety, or welfare. He was promoting himself in TV ads. He should reimburse taxpayers," Moore said.