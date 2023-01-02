Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile

A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured.

According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile Road and Fenelon Street after a vehicle pursuit. Officers in a marked patrol vehicle had attempted to stop a 2020 Chevy Malibu in the area of 8 Mile and Mound Road when the car fled.

The officers pursued the Chevy along eastbound 8 Mile where the Chevy Malibu crashed into another uninvolved vehicle near Fenelon. The occupants of that vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A male and female in the Chevy then ran from the scene on foot, according to Warren police. Officers chased the suspects and noticed the male had a handgun in his right hand.

“As the armed male suspect was running, he then turned and pointed his handgun in the direction of officers who were in pursuit,” Warren police wrote in a statement Monday. “Upon being faced with this threat, an officer fired several shots at the suspect. “

The suspect continued to run and was found about two blocks away from the crash site with the help of a K9 dog. The male suspect, who was uninjured, was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect’s gun was seized for processing. The female suspect was found and arrested shortly after in the city of Detroit, police said.

Investigators are working to confirm if the suspect fired shots at the officers involved, police said.

According to police, the 29-year-old suspect has previous felony convictions and is currently awaiting trial in Wayne County for fleeing and eluding police and carjacking.

“This incident was the end result of a felony vehicle pursuit initiated by our officers,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. “We are very fortunate that an officer was not seriously injured or killed as a result of the suspect’s violent actions. Sadly, these incidents are occurring more often with officers being at high risk every time they put on their uniform. This suspect is a convicted felon, was clearly armed, and was given a personal bond for a carjacking case which is an insult to the men and women in women in blue. The men and women in blue need lawmakers and judges to work together to keep violent suspects behind bars while their case is pending."

The Detroit News reported last month that Wayne County judges and magistrates have granted bond for about 2,700 defendants wearing GPS tethers, including 31 people charged with murder.

Dwyer said investigators will present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for review at a later date.

"Our investigators are continuing to process the scene and are conducting a detailed review of all the facts as is standard procedure," Dwyer said in a statement.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com