Detroit man accused of pointing gun at Warren police charged

A 29-year-old Detroit man was arraigned on nine charges, including eight felonies, Wednesday after Warren police say he pointed a gun and shot at an officer during a police chase earlier this week in Warren.

Willie Lee Allen was out on a personal tether bond at the time of the reported incident for charges in a criminal case in Wayne County, Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor John Paul Hunt said during the arraignment. Those charges include carjacking, resisting and obstructing a police officer and fleeing and concealing a stolen vehicle. His next court date in Wayne County is on April 23.

Warren police say that in the early afternoon on Monday officers had attempted to stop a 2020 Chevy Malibu near Eight Mile and Mound Road when the car fled the scene, crashing into another vehicle and causing minor injuries to the occupants of that vehicle.

Allen and a female passenger fled on foot, police said.

The events that then took place were caught on camera by a woman in traffic and a building security camera, Hunt told a Warren judge Monday.

Allen ran into traffic holding a gun, ignoring several commands from an officer to stop running and put the gun he was holding down, Hunt said.

At one point in the video, Hunt says Allen turned the gun and pointed it at the officer chasing after him, after which that officer fired seven shots, none hitting. Allen continued to run and was later found hiding in a truck and was arrested without further incident.

Police said the female suspect, who was not named by police, was arrested soon after in Detroit and Hunt said she has been charged with carjacking.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspect fired his weapon at the officers involved, Hunt said.

Allen is facing eight felony charges and one misdemeanor including fleeing from and resisting an officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, an illegal concealed carry charge and other weapons charges.

The charges don’t currently reflect law enforcement’s belief that Allen may have also fired the gun, but a lab test is being done on the firearm to determine if and why the gun may have fired, Hunt said. Depending on the results from the lab, Allen could be looking at a charge of assault with intent to murder, which is punishable with prison time of up to a life sentence.

“I’ve seen the video and it was clear that he fired at the officer,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said after the arraignment.

Allen told the judge he had been trying to give the officer his gun and he wasn’t trying to point it at the officer. He said he was on an assortment of drugs and was dealing with the recent loss of his father.

“I was scared for my life and all he kept telling me was he was about to shoot me,” Allen said.

Due to the allegations against Allen and the admission of the use of drugs, Judge John Chmura determined that Allen was a flight risk and set a $1 million bond.

Allen faces a probable cause hearing on Jan. 12 and a preliminary exam the following week in 37th District Court.

Felony firearm charges have nearly doubled in Macomb County in the last two years, the Prosecutor’s Office announced last week.

Before Lucido took office in 2021, felony firearm was charged 146 times in 2020. The following year, the figure climbed to 185, and so far this year, it is 308, according to the prosecutor's office.

