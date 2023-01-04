Richmond schools closed until Jan. 9 after threatening note discovered

Richmond — Richmond Community Schools were closed for the rest of the week after a death threat against an employee was discovered Tuesday morning, the district said in a letter sent to parents.

Staff returning from holiday break found the written death threat and alerted the district's superintendent Brian Walmsley on Tuesday. The Richmond Police Department was notified shortly after 7:30 a.m. and the district went into lockdown.

The note contained personal information about an employee and threatened them in addition to their spouse and children, Walmsley said in the letter. The employee in the threat has been notified, the district said.

"The situation is an active investigation, and the district is fully cooperating with the police," Walmsley told parents in the letter. "The threatening note, security camera footage, and door access digital records have all been turned over to the police."

The school district was closed for the remainder of the week because the threat had not been resolved as of Tuesday, Walmsley wrote in the letter.

All athletic events on Tuesday were canceled and the status of those on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be determined on a day-to-day basis, the district said.

People involved in the threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Walmsley said in the letter. He encouraged parents to discuss the legal implications of making threats with their children.

"This is beyond comprehension that someone would threaten the safety of an employee and their family," Walmsley wrote.

The closure will give new hires and staff moving positions at the district more time to prepare lessons for students, Walmsley wrote in the letter. Richmond Community Schools is no stranger to the teacher shortage and has been hiring new staff over the holiday break, although, not all vacant positions have been filled, the district said.

Anyone with information on the threat should contact Officer Roberts at the Richmond Police Department at (586) 727-4000. People can also submit tips about threats to student or school safety to OK2SAY.

