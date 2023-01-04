Warren man dies after catching fire Tuesday

A man died Tuesday after he caught on fire and ran down the driveway of his home to the street, police said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Wednesday that officers were called at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on Toepfer Road near Van Dyke Avenue for a report of a man on fire running down the street.

Police arrived, found the man, and rendered aid, he said. Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives began an investigation and determined the man was a 55-year-old Warren resident. They believe he intentionally set himself on fire in the backyard of his home, the commissioner said.

After interviewing witnesses and neighbors, they learned the man had recently lost his job and was depressed, Dwyer said. The man also had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and had attempted suicide in the past, he said.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed, Dwyer said, and the results will determine if further investigation is needed.

