Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged

A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday.

Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.

According to the sheriff's office, Roseville police officers received several reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles. Surveillance video of some of the thefts showed the suspect was driving a black GMC Yukon.

The sheriff's auto theft task force investigated and located the suspect's vehicle in a parking lot in Fraser on Dec. 21, 2022. Police in both Fraser and Roseville were called to conduct a traffic stop on the Yukon, officials said.

Before they could make the stop, officers saw a man underneath a Ford Ranger. As they approached him, he ran away. They caught and arrested the man, who was identified as Tisdale.

However, a second man was behind the wheel of the Yukon, the sheriff's office said. That suspect drove off and nearly struck a police officer with the vehicle. Authorities pursued the SUV but were unable to stop it.

Meanwhile, police took Tisdale to the Macomb County Jail.

Investigators later located the Yukon at a home in Detroit and obtained a search warrant for the house. Deputies and officers found the house was not occupied but recovered catalytic converters and tools used to remove the devices from vehicles. They were able to determine three of the converters had been recently stolen from vehicles in Roseville.

