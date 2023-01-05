Felony drug arrests in Warren nearly doubled last year, police say

The number of felony narcotics arrests in Warren nearly doubled in 2022, with the police department closing out the year with a substantial drug bust on Dec. 29.

For 2022, felony narcotic arrests totaled 326 in Michigan's third most populous city, a 94% increase from 168 in 2021.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the number of felony narcotic arrests in 2022 represents a significant increase in drug use in the city and touted the department's efforts on drug enforcement.

"I think the entire country is suffering an increase in drugs, but I don't think they're doing the enforcement as well as we're doing it," Dwyer said.

Overdoses are on the rise in Warren, Dwyer said, largely due to fentanyl being mixed into other drugs. Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.

State data shows that in 2020 the number of overdose deaths in Michigan totaled 2,738; by 2021 that number increased to 3,096. The leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45 is drug overdoses, and in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported approximately 107,622 overdoses, most of which were from opioids.

"Fentanyl is the biggest killer now, that's what's causing the increases," Dwyer said.

Fentanyl, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine, were among the drugs police recovered following the raid near 10 Mile and Hoover roads last week when eight individuals were arrested, with five facing felony drug charges.

Warren police were following up on tips from the People Against Illegal Drugs, or P.A.I.D., hotline when they observed targets in the investigation conduct a drug transaction on Dec. 29, according to the department. When police attempted traffic stops for two vehicles involved in the transaction, one stopped and the other fled the scene.

One adult male and other female occupants in the stopped car were arrested and large amounts of drugs were recovered by officers, according to the department.

Warren police and the Michigan State Police helicopter air unit followed the vehicle that fled the scene until it crashed in Detroit. Law enforcement then arrested the occupants of that car.

All those arrested were Warren residents.

Police executed two search warrants at residences involved in the investigation, resulting in evidence of large amounts of drugs being seized as well as manufacturing materials and several thousand dollars in cash.

Authorities seized 4 kilograms of cocaine, 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 4 kilograms of fentanyl/heroin and over 5,000 analogues all totaling an estimated street value of over $4.2 million. About $350,000 in U.S. currency from narcotics investigations was also seized, as well as 107 illegal firearms during the busts.

anichols@detroitnews.com