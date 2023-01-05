Macomb sheriff seeks tips on thieves who broke into gas station, stole lotto tickets

Harrison Township — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two men who allegedly broke into a local gas station in the middle of the night in late December to steal lottery tickets among other items, which they later tried to cash.

Security footage shows that two suspects arrived at the Citgo on Jefferson Avenue in Harrison Township around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. One broke the front door by throwing cement through it while the other reached in to unlock it, according to the news release. The thieves took vape pens, cigarettes and lottery tickets before fleeing east with stolen items falling out of their bags.

Law enforcement responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and canvassed the area, obtaining more videos, the Sheriff's Office said. The next day two men attempted to cash several of the stolen lottery tickets at different locations in Detroit and Roseville.

Security footage showed that one of the men attempting to cash in the stolen tickets was wearing the same clothing as a suspect in the robbery. Police compared footage from the locations where the men attempted to cash in stolen tickets and from the Citgo gas station that was robbed and identified Harrison Township resident Derck Budzynski, 38, as a person of interest.

The second suspect remains unidentified and the Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information that can help locate Budzynski or about the incident to contact Detective Wohlfield at 586-463-1854. People can also report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

