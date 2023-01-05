'A real tragic accident': 61-year-old falls between truck and trailer at Warren company, dies

Warren police are gathering details on what Police Commissioner William Dwyer called "a real tragic accident" on Thursday when a 61-year-old who was unloading a truck slipped and fell between the back of the truck and a trailer, killing him.

The incident occurred at Super Steel Treating Company in Warren, according to Warren Police. The Shelby Township resident was delivering steel and was not an employee at the Super Steel. The steel company near 10 Mile and Mound is a bar and coil processor that was established in 1967.

Police don't suspect foul play or criminal activity, but detectives are looking into the incident, which was reported at about 3 p.m.

"It's just terrible," Dwyer said of the incident. He didn't have further details at this time.

