Police find fentanyl made to look like pain pills at Macomb Twp. home

A Macomb Township man is being investigated after state police raided his home this week and found suspected fentanyl that had been made to look like Oxycodone pills, officials said.

Michigan State Police said detectives on Tuesday conducted an operation that led to a traffic stop in St. Clair County by state police troopers from Lapeer. Based on information from the traffic stop and previous knowledge, police executed a search warrant at the suspect's home in Macomb Township.

Investigators recovered 1,964 suspected fentanyl pills and 30 grams of cocaine. They also seized two vehicles and $6,000 in cash.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

