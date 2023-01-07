Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland

In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township.

The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.

The Kulmans signed a Purchase of Development Rights or PDR agreement at the event held in the township's government building. The agreement, which was coordinated with county officials and funded by a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development grant, pays a landowner the fair market value for development rights and designates the land permanently for agricultural use.

Since the 1990s, when members of the community expressed interest in preserving agricultural land amid developments in the county, local leaders looked into solutions to preserve areas for certain land use while not impeding development, said Macomb County Commissioner Don Brown, who represents the county's northern rural townships, including Richmond.

The county has facilitated the enrollment of about 413 acres into PDR agreements over the past few decades, Brown said, with another 100 making their way through the process.

"Farmers and landowners see the value of the program because it protects their property for future generations who wish to continue in the business and provides the state tax benefits, which also helps the next generation of their family farmers," Brown said.

Macomb is not mainly known for its agricultural accolades, County Executive Mark Hackel said Friday. The county is largely noted for manufacturing, adding around $13 billion to the local economy.

But the county executive noted Macomb boasts 404 active farms, as 20% of the county's land is agricultural.

"It's a major contributor to employment," Hackel said of the agricultural industry. "It's projected that this will grow within the next five years, getting about a 30% increase in jobs."

The Kulman farm has been passed down through three generations and the next generation is already taking interest, the Kulmans told The Detroit News, but that's not the point of getting the agreement.

"This program is really about preserving the land more so than it is the farmer that's on it," Vern Kulman said. "We've been a dairy farm, now we're a beef farm, our heirs may do something totally different with it. ... We still need that open space, not just for farming, just for our well-being."

anichols@detroitnews.com