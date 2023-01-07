3 Michigan women stole $150K in perfume from 20 Ulta stores, police say

Warren — Three women are believed to have allegedly stolen about $150,000 in perfume from 20 Ulta Beauty stores in an organized theft ring in Metro Detroit, Warren police announced Friday.

Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven; Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids; and Jasmine Deana Phillips, 26, of Wyoming, allegedly entered various Ulta Beauty locations with their faces covered, then grabbed between $3,000 and $12,000 of perfume before fleeing the store, according to a release from the Warren Police Department.

In many cases, they were in and out of the store within three minutes. The incidents were reported in November and December, police said.

Two of the women allegedly stole from the Ulta Beauty store in Royal Oak on Dec. 23, according to the release.

Tiara Judge and Phillips were charged with retail fraud and posted bail in that incident, court records show.

Troy and Royal Oak police identified all three woman as being involved in the theft, and they also were accused of stealing from an Ulta Beauty location in Shelby Township, according to the release.

The trio allegedly swiped $7,500 worth of cologne and perfume from the Warren Ulta on Dec. 22, police said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged all three Friday with organized retail crime and first-degree retail fraud, both of which are felonies that carry up to five-year prison sentences, according to the police department.

"This group has been plaguing the tri-county area for the past month," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. "All three of these suspects have previous convictions for theft-based crimes. I am confident that law enforcement, with the public’s help, will be able to arrest these suspects in the near future so that they will no longer be able to wreak havoc in the community.”

Investigators from multiple police departments are working to find the three, who all have ties to West Michigan, particularly in the Grand Rapids area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Warren Police Detective Michael Kohlruss at (586) 574-4765 or mkohlruss@warrenpd.org.

kberg@detroitnews.com