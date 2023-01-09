Macomb County woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend

A Bruce Township woman was arraigned for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Monday.

Investigators believe Tyisha Wadlington, 35, got in an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Nov. 18 in her home, resulting in his fatal shooting, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office.

Wadlington was arraigned in a Romeo court on one charge of second degree murder, a life felony, and one felony firearm charge, a two-year felony. A not guilty plea was entered for her and a $1 million bond was set. Her next court date is set for Jan. 24.

“Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a news release.

At the end of 2022, the county prosecutor's office announced that felony firearm charges had doubled in the last two years from 146 in 2020 to 308 in 2022.