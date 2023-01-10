MACOMB COUNTY

Mt. Clemens teen arrested after fleeing in stolen car with illegal gun

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A 17-year-old from Mount Clemens already on probation for a gun charge was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase in a stolen car with an illegal gun, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Michigan State Police trooper on patrol on eastbound Interstate 696 spotted a Kia speeding and ran the license plate. The car was recently reported stolen from Eastpointe, police said.

A Mount Clemens teen allegedly lead state police on a car chase on I-696 and I-94 before crashing this Kia and fleeing on foot. He was arrested and troopers found a gun inside the vehicle.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle but the driver continued to flee. Officials said troopers pursued the vehicle on I-696 and then onto eastbound Interstate 94 into the city of Mount Clemens where the suspect crashed the vehicle into a row of landscaping blocks.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the driver got out of the car and ran but troopers arrested him after a short chase. Further investigation revealed the Wayne County Circuit Court placed the 17-year-old suspect on probation for carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

They said the suspect was taken to the Macomb Juvenile Center to await charges.

Troopers also searched the vehicle and found a 9mm gun that didn't have a serial number.

