Mt. Clemens teen arrested after fleeing in stolen car with illegal gun

A 17-year-old from Mount Clemens already on probation for a gun charge was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase in a stolen car with an illegal gun, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Michigan State Police trooper on patrol on eastbound Interstate 696 spotted a Kia speeding and ran the license plate. The car was recently reported stolen from Eastpointe, police said.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle but the driver continued to flee. Officials said troopers pursued the vehicle on I-696 and then onto eastbound Interstate 94 into the city of Mount Clemens where the suspect crashed the vehicle into a row of landscaping blocks.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the driver got out of the car and ran but troopers arrested him after a short chase. Further investigation revealed the Wayne County Circuit Court placed the 17-year-old suspect on probation for carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

They said the suspect was taken to the Macomb Juvenile Center to await charges.

Troopers also searched the vehicle and found a 9mm gun that didn't have a serial number.

