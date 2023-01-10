Second threat targets Richmond Community Schools

Mark Hicks

Authorities are investigating another threat involving Richmond Community Schools, the district announced Monday, which followed a threat that led a recently hired middle school dean to resign.

A staffer received a threatening email on Friday that "indicated they would be harmed if they did not quit their job," Superintendent Brian Walmsley said in a statement.

Police were alerted and checked the employee's classroom but found nothing, according to the letter.

Citing increased police presence in each district building after a threat last week, Walmsley said he decided to allow schools to reopen as planned on Monday.

"The police officers are monitoring the safety of students and staff and security of the building," the superintendent wrote. "I am grateful for the partnership our district has with the city of Richmond Police Department. ... I ask that you respect the process as this is an active investigation and information that can be released is limited."

Schools were closed part of last week after staffers returning from holiday break found a written death threat.

The note contained personal information about an employee and threatened the individual in addition to their spouse and children, Walmsley said.

Police were given the threatening note, security camera footage and door access digital records, the district said.

The earlier threat was antisemitic and targeted the district's middle school dean of students. He had only started in his position on Dec. 13 and decided late last week to resign, Walmsley said.