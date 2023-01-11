Mt. Clemens teen who fled police in stolen car with illegal gun charged

A Mount Clemens 17-year-old arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car with an illegal gun Monday has been charged, officials said.

The teen's name is not being released because he is a minor, but prosecutors have requested a juvenile court referee try the defendant as an adult and keep his case in Macomb County.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the suspect was formally charged Tuesday and waived his preliminary hearing. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony, third-degree fleeing and eluding police, a 5-year felony, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, also a 5-year felony, as well as resisting arrest, a 2-year felony, and having a firearm during the commission of a felony, also a 2-year felony.

The referee ordered the defendant held at the county's Juvenile Justice Center without bond and recommended his case be transferred to Wayne County, where he's currently on probation for carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

A hearing on the prosecutor's motion to have the case kept in Macomb County was scheduled for Jan. 30. A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 2.

Michigan State Police said they arrested the defendant after he was spotted speeding in a Kia on eastbound Interstate 696. Officials said a trooper ran the license plate and learned the car had been recently reported stolen from Eastpointe.

Investigators said the trooper tried to stop the vehicle but the driver continued to flee. Officials said troopers pursued the vehicle on I-696 and then onto eastbound Interstate 94 into the city of Mount Clemens where the suspect crashed the vehicle into a row of landscaping blocks.

Police said the driver got out of the car and ran but troopers arrested him after a short chase.

