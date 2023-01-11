Richmond Community Schools top leader after threats: Staff is 'on pins and needles'

The superintendent of Richmond Community Schools said it would be naive to think that the back-to-back threats made against district staff in the last week haven't impacted students and teachers in the classroom.

Brian Walmsley, who has led the 1.400-student district in Macomb County since 2014, said it continues to work with local police to investigate the threats and they've tightened security measures. In a letter to parents Monday, Walmsley said uniformed police officers would be in each of the district's three buildings.

"On the surface level as you look at students and staff, it would appear to be no different than any other day," said Walmsley. "But... they're looking at things differently. They are cautious, they're more security-focused to secure what they can control... this is on the minds of everybody."

Staff discovered a threatening, antisemitic letter that was left for Richmond Middle School's newly hired dean on Jan. 3. The threat targeted the dean, who has been working at Richmond Middle School since Dec. 13, and his family. He resigned on Monday. Following the threat, Richmond Community Schools were closed until Jan. 9.

"He was here a very short time. He had very limited connections, relationships that he's built with students and staff," Walmsley said. "You can only do so much in an eight-day, nine-day period and in that time, we can identify no angry parent for a discipline he might have had to administer, no angry student, no teachers, everything has been positive."

A different Richmond teacher received a threatening email on Friday indicating that they would be harmed if they didn't quit. Police cleared the district to keep schools open this week and the teacher who was threatened has returned to work, Walmsley said.

"I think every staff member is on pins and needles when they open their email and say, 'Am I next?'" Walmsley said. "This is just a very unique world we're living in right now."

Moving forward, Walmsley said Richmond Community Schools will continue to work with local police to find out who is responsible for the threats, Walmsley said.

"School is supposed to be a safe place for students and staff and they should feel safe being there," Walmsley said. "Many people are assuming, and it's probably a strong assumption, that it could be a staff member or someone who would have acted."

The district had already been struggling to keep teachers during the nationwide teacher shortage. Contract restrictions make it impossible for Richmond to match other districts' more competitive salary offers for existing teachers, Walmsley said.

Many staff members are reflecting on the realities and mental health challenges that come with jobs in education, especially given recent school safety threats, Walmsley said. Most recently, a six-year-old boy in Virginia shot his teacher on Monday using his mother's gun.

"If this threat could happen to someone who's worked eight or nine days at the district, or can be received through an email... I think a lot of staff, whether it's teachers, lunch aides, or administrators are stepping back and saying is this the career or what I really want for my family and my own livelihood?" Walmsley said. "They're all self-reflecting... those that are choosing to stay because they're not going to give into a threat or someone who is sick."