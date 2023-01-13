Iowa man, 42, accused of retail fraud in Macomb Co. charged

An Iowa man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Macomb County big box hardware store has been charged, police said Friday.

Alain Rodriguez, 42, was arraigned Thursday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $5,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Jan. 26.

Officials said deputies were called Wednesday to the Home Depot store on Hall Road near Heydenreich Road in Macomb Township for a report of a shoplifting in progress. They arrived and spoke to the store's Loss Prevention officers who told them two men inside the store were concealing merchandise on their persons.

The two suspects left the store and passed the checkout counters without paying, investigators said. As the two men tried to get into a vehicle, they were approached by deputies. The suspects then ran with the deputies chasing them through the store's parking lot. The men dropped merchandise from their coats as they ran, officials said.

One of the men, later identified as Rodriguez, was captured. A search revealed he had stolen merchandise on him. He was arrested and taken to the Macomb County Jail.

Deputies said the second suspect escaped and they continue to look for him. Officials said the two men took items worth more than $1,100.

