Van Dyke Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to threat

Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren has canceled classes for Friday due to a threat, officials said Thursday.

"We were made aware this afternoon of a potential alleged threat," the district said in a post on its website. "Two brave students saw something on another’s phone and reported it to administrators. The Warren PD is working with us to help with the investigation. We will update you as we find out more information. Thank you, and have a safe weekend."

