Sterling Heights police: 7 in custody after attempted truck theft at Stellantis plant

Sterling Heights — At least seven suspects who attempted to steal multiple Ram pickup trucks off of a Stellantis assembly plant parking lot on 17 Mile Road early Tuesday morning are now in police custody, said Sterling Heights police.

Multiple suspects gained entry on the to the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant parking lot on 7500 17 Mile Road around 4:45 a.m., police said. Sterling Heights Police, in addition to Troy, Warren, Clinton Township, Shelby Township, and Utica police officers, arrived at the plant and secured the parking lot.

All of the suspects attempted to flee the parking lot and seven were apprehended. In several unsuccessful attempts to elude police, suspects rammed a parking lot gate with a vehicle and also hit a Sterling Heights patrol vehicle with one of the trucks, police said in the news release.

Police are unsure if there are more suspects who were not apprehended but no vehicles were stolen from the parking lot, according to Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli.

Despite the chaotic attempts at escape, no suspects or police officers were injured. The Sterling Heights Detective Bureau is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact them at (586) 446-2825.

