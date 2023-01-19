Police search for 18-year-old in connection with New Baltimore bank robbery

New Baltimore — Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down an 18-year-old Macomb Township man connected to a bank robbery this week in New Baltimore.

New Baltimore police are currently looking for Jacob Robert Edwards and have identified him as a person of interest in the Tuesday robbery, they announced in a news release Wednesday.

Officers responded to the possible armed robbery around 2:54 p.m at Huntington National Bank. Police say he implied that he had a weapon in the bank but it was never seen.

The suspect fled the scene on foot on Washington Street and was possibly headed west on Alfred Street, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday. The suspect has light brown hair and was wearing red shoes and a Jiffy Lube uniform.

New Baltimore Police are also looking for a brown or bronze 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with a Michigan license plate that reads 6NQN75. The car was identified as a vehicle of interest in the bank robbery, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Edwards or the car should contact the New Baltimore Police Department at (586) 725-1371.

