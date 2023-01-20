5 charged for trying to steal Ram trucks from Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights

Five men were have been charged in connection with the attempted theft of Ram pickup trucks from a Stellantis assembly plant parking lot in Sterling Heights Tuesday.

Police said Derrin Abbott, 22, Travon Brookins, 23, Timothy Haslam, 18, Demarion Palmer, 18, Jaquan Reed, 25, were arraigned Thursday on multiple charges in 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights, according to police and court records.

Abbott was charged with larceny of $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony; conspiracy to commit larceny, a 10-year felony; unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, a 5-year felony; conspiracy to commit unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, a 5-year felony, third-degree fleeing a police officer, also a 5-year felony.

Brookins was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a 5-year felony; using a firearm during a felony, a 2-year felony; possessing a controlled substance, a 2-year felony; and felony firearm due to felony drug possession, a 2-year felony.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Brookins was placed on probation in March 2022 and was set to leave next year. He was sentenced last year to two years after pleading guilty in Wayne County to carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

Haslam, Palmer and Reed were each charged with larceny of $20,000 or more, conspiracy to commit larceny, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

Abbott, Brookins, Haslam and Reed were given bonds of $50,000 and ordered to wear a GPS tether if a bond is posted. Palmer's bond was set at $10,000 and he is not required to wear a tether if a bond is posted.

All five are scheduled to appear next in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 30.

Police said Tuesday they arrested at least seven suspects who tried to multiple Ram pickups from a Stellantis assembly plant's parking lot on 17 Mile Road. They said the suspects got into the parking lot at 7500 17 Mile Road at about 4:45 a.m.

After officers from Sterling Heights and other nearby communities arrived and surrounded the lot, the suspects tried to flee. During the attempt, a suspect rammed a gate with a truck and struck hit a Sterling Heights patrol vehicle.

No suspects or officers were injured, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should call the Sterling Heights Police Department's Detective Bureau at (586) 446-2825.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez