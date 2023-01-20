Feds push for prison sentence for ex-Macomb public works boss Marrocco

Federal prosecutors Thursday pushed for a 16-month federal prison sentence for former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco, saying he eroded public faith in public service while demanding dollars and respect from contractors during a long reign.

The request comes one week before Marrocco, 74, is sentenced for trying to extort a developer into buying tickets to a campaign fundraiser and threatening to delay or withhold a county permit. U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland will sentence Marrocco nearly three years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians.

In the court filing Thursday, prosecutors rejected a request that Marrocco be spared prison due to his age, health problems and, as defense lawyer Steve Fishman put it, the pressures of campaign fundraising are ongoing and an integral part of politics.

Marrocco was considered the most powerful target in an FBI public corruption investigation in Macomb County that has led to the convictions of at least 23 contractors and public officials, including former county Prosecutor Eric Smith.

"For Anthony Marrocco, it wasn’t about the money. He had that in spades. It was about power and respect," Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Cares wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court late Thursday. "For over two decades, Marrocco had unchecked control of the Macomb County Public Works department. And he used it to do what he wanted. When he wanted it."

Marrocco is one of more than 110 labor leaders, politicians, police officers and bureaucrats charged with federal corruption-related crimes in recent years, according to a database built by The Detroit News.

His sentence is scheduled amid an ongoing FBI corruption investigation targeting Detroit politicians, whose homes and offices were searched in August 2021. Four city officials have pleaded guilty in the ongoing federal corruption investigation, "Operation Northern Hook," including former Detroit City Councilman André Spivey, who is serving a two-year federal prison sentence.

Marrocco, meanwhile, ran the department from 1993 to 2016 during a period of continued growth in Macomb County. He exerted power and control over building and development, everything from approving construction permits and awarding multimillion-dollar public works contracts.

"And unlike drain commissioners in other counties," Cares wrote, "the Macomb County commissioner doesn’t answer to anyone.

"The interests of the people of Macomb County or the merits of the particular developer on whom (Marrocco) was exerting his raw power were irrelevant to him," Cares added. "You either kissed the ring or your business came to a halt."

Marrocco was essentially unchallenged until losing to former Congresswoman Candice Miller in 2016 amid an FBI wiretap investigation and after investigators targeted his bullying underling, Macomb Township Trustee Dino Bucci.

Marrocco hosted, in Bucci's words, "opulent" campaign fundraisers despite a lack of serious opposition, prosecutors said. He expected builders, developers and construction industry figures to attend and buy tickets.

Bucci leaned on those business people.

"Bucci was effective at this job. So most fell in line," Cares wrote. "And the contributors that went the extra mile were rewarded" with lucrative contracts.

Others felt Bucci's wrath, the prosecutor wrote.

"Bucci forced them to buy (in the words of one of their partners) extra 'penance tickets' to Marrocco’s annual fundraiser," Cares wrote.

Prosecutors pointed to one developer referred to in court filings as "Developer A" who owned four construction industry companies. Marrocco expected the developer to buy tickets for four tables at the fundraiser.

"And he sent Bucci to deliver this message," Cares wrote.

The developer refused.

A partner intervened and offered to pay for the tickets.

"But Marrocco rejected this offer — he didn’t want the partner’s money, he wanted Developer A’s money," Cares wrote.

Bucci was charged with bribery, extortion, fraud, theft and money laundering in an 18-count indictment that accuses the politician of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars while extorting engineering contractors who wanted public contracts. Prosecutors portrayed him as a bully and a bumbling crook who used a burner cell phone for such a long time that FBI agents managed to wiretap it.

Bucci later flipped on Marrocco, helping prosecutors indict the disgraced politician in May 2020. Bucci was expected to be the government's star witness but died in March, a development that led to a break for Marrocco.

"His death prevented the government from presenting a complete and fulsome view of the manner in which the public works department was operated over Marrocco’s tenure," Cares wrote.

Last fall, Marrocco agreed to plead guilty to attempted extortion in exchange for prosecutors dropping three other extortion-related charges that each carried a 20-year possible prison sentence.

"The government agrees that Marrocco did not profit from his crime," Cares wrote. "But this misses the point. The crime here was not motivated by money, but by power. And corrupt behavior fueled by power is equally disastrous.

"Marrocco’s criminal behavior not only damaged the operations of the public works department," Cares added. "It also damaged the public’s trust in our elected officials."

