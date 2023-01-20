Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido's Robert E. Lee post draws concern, outrage

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, already facing a whistleblower lawsuit from a former assistant prosecutor, is under fire again, this time for apparently posting a message Thursday on social media marking Confederate General Robert E. Lee's birthday.

County Information Officer Tom Lehrer said the county, especially Executive Mark Hackel, has been receiving messages of concern and outrage about the post.

The post featured the prosecutor's official title in large print, sandwiched by the state and county seals beneath an image of the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, which has since been dismantled after a lengthy court battle following the 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The post ― which appeared on the prosecutor's Facebook and Twitter accounts on Thursday and has since been deleted ― also includes a quote from Lee.

“But what a cruel thing is war: to separate and destroy families and friends, and mar the purest joys and happiness God has granted us in this world; to fill our hearts with hatred instead of love for our neighbors, and to devastate the fair face of this beautiful world.”

Michigan was a Union state in the Civil War and 90,000 soldiers fought in the war.

Lucido's office did not return request for comment.

The post came the same week a former Macomb County assistant prosecutor filed a lawsuit against Lucido, asserting he was fired in retaliation after reporting sexual harassment as well as gender, racial and disability discrimination during a county investigation.

Joshua Van Laan was as a county assistant prosecuting attorney for 11 years before he participated in a county-financed investigation in 2022 that determined Lucido had made inappropriate sexual comments toward employees and used race as a factor for assignments.

More:Ex-assistant prosecutor accuses Lucido of retaliation, sues under whistleblower law

Lucido denied the accusations by 16 current and former county employees in the investigation through his attorney and called the probe a "witch hunt," but the county's human resources department recommended he undergo training for civil rights and union rights.

As a state senator, Lucido was also asked to undergo training in 2020 when an investigation by the Senate Business Office determined that though "none of the publicized complaints could be unequivocally substantiated,” reported incidents of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact from three women “more likely than not” occurred. He denied the allegations.

Lucido has refused to answer on multiple occasions if he ever participated in the suggested trainings.

anichols@detroitnews.com