MACOMB COUNTY

Power outage closes Sterling Heights City Hall, library, court

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Sterling Heights officials on Friday said City Hall, the public library, and 41-A District Court are all closed until further notice due to a power outage.

However, they said the Sterling Heights Police Department is open and operating normally with a backup generator.

In addition, the Sterling Heights Community Center and Senior Center are unaffected and open. It's unclear what caused the power outage.

