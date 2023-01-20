Power outage closes Sterling Heights City Hall, library, court
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Sterling Heights officials on Friday said City Hall, the public library, and 41-A District Court are all closed until further notice due to a power outage.
However, they said the Sterling Heights Police Department is open and operating normally with a backup generator.
In addition, the Sterling Heights Community Center and Senior Center are unaffected and open. It's unclear what caused the power outage.
