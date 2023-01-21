Detroit firefighter faces drug charges in Macomb County, officials say

A Detroit firefighter has been disciplined and is facing charges in connection with allegedly selling drugs in Macomb County, authorities confirmed Friday.

Detroit city officials did not name the firefighter but said he was the suspect Sterling Heights police announced Friday they had taken into custody.

"Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights Officers have had an on-going narcotics investigation," police said in a statement. "In doing so, we arrested a subject and ultimately, he was charged with seven counts of possession with the intent to deliver narcotics."

Sterling Heights police said they would not name the suspect until he has been arraigned through 41A District Court.

"Our detectives outstanding investigation led to the discovery that this subject was selling prescription pills and ecstasy in multiple cities, which included Warren, Eastpointe and Roseville," according to the release.

"In the middle of a drug epidemic, the Sterling Heights Police Department will utilize all of its resources to go after anyone who has chosen to sell this poison in our communities. The outstanding work by our detectives that lead to this arrest, has no doubt saved the lives of so many people that are struggling with substance use disorder."

Meanwhile, the firefighter has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation, said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department chief of community relations and public information officer.

“The off-duty actions of one firefighter do not represent the actions or character of other Detroit firefighters," Harris said Friday night.