Officials: New Baltimore bank robbery suspect caught in Illinois

An 18-year-old Macomb Township man wanted in connection with a bank robbery this week in New Baltimore has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.

Jacob Robert Edwards was apprehended by the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, the FBI Springfield office said in a statement on Twitter.

"Edwards was transported to the hospital after being shot by deputies," the Macomb County Public Alerts Twitter page said. "CSO says that Edwards pointed a firearm at deputies, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. Condition unknown."

The arrest came hours after the FBI issued an alert that Edwards was in Illinois and believed to be armed and dangerous.

He was identified as a person of interest in a robbery Tuesday afternoon at Huntington National Bank in New Baltimore.

Police said he implied that he had a weapon in the bank but it was never seen. The suspect had been wearing a Jiffy Lube uniform.