Police: Clinton Twp. boy, 5, found dead after wandering away from home

A 5-year-old Clinton Township boy was found dead after he wandered away from his home Monday, police said.

Officials said after learning the boy had left his home, police began searching the area near an apartment complex west of Harper Avenue and north of 15 Mile Road.

Officers found the boy and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said they have limited details about the incident at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the boy or his disappearance should call the Clinton Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at (586) 493-7839.

