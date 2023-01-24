Sterling Heights police officer saves choking 1-year-old girl

A Sterling Heights police officer on patrol last week is being credited with saving a choking toddler, and details and video of the rescue were released Tuesday.

Officials said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. Jan. 17. An officer was dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of Fox Hill Drive near Ryan and 17 Mile roads for a report of a one-year-old who was choking.

They said police Sgt. Anthony Roeske arrived at the home first. The child's family rushed the officer into the house where a woman was holding a baby girl who was not breathing.

Roeske took the girl into his arms and performed back thrusts to clear the baby’s airway, police said. The girl coughed up what was blocking her airway and started to cry. Medics with the Sterling Heights Fire Department later treated the child.

Police officials praised the sergeant for his actions. "If it wasn’t for Sgt. Roeske’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different," they said in a statement.

