Marrocco sentencing to cap long-running corruption crackdown in Macomb

Detroit — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco, the biggest target of a long-running federal crackdown of public corruption in Macomb County, will be sentenced today for trying to extort a contractor.

Prosecutors want U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland to sentence Marrocco to 16 months in prison, saying his actions eroded public faith in public service while demanding dollars and respect from contractors during a long reign. His lawyer, however, is trying to keep the 74-year-old former politician out of prison, citing Marrocco's age, health problems and because the pressures of campaign fundraising are ongoing and an integral part of politics.

The 1:30 p.m. sentencing in federal court in Port Huron caps a series of prosecutions that started seven years ago and have led to the convictions of at least 23 contractors and public officials. That group includes former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, trash titan Chuck Rizzo, towing magnate Gasper Fiore and former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds, who is serving a 17-year prison sentence for several bribery schemes.

Marrocco is one of more than 110 labor leaders, politicians, police officers and bureaucrats charged with federal corruption-related crimes in recent years, according to a database built by The Detroit News.

His sentence is scheduled amid an ongoing FBI corruption investigation targeting Detroit politicians, whose homes and offices were searched in August 2021. Four city officials have pleaded guilty in the ongoing federal corruption investigation, "Operation Northern Hook," including former Detroit City Councilman André Spivey, who is serving a two-year federal prison sentence.

Marrocco, meanwhile, ran the department from 1993 to 2016 during a period of continued growth in Macomb County. He exerted power and control over building and development, everything from approving construction permits and awarding multimillion-dollar public works contracts.

"And unlike drain commissioners in other counties," Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Cares wrote in a court filing, "the Macomb County commissioner doesn’t answer to anyone.

"The interests of the people of Macomb County or the merits of the particular developer on whom (Marrocco) was exerting his raw power were irrelevant to him," Cares added. "You either kissed the ring or your business came to a halt."

Last fall, Marrocco agreed to plead guilty to attempted extortion in exchange for prosecutors dropping three other extortion-related charges that each carried a 20-year possible prison sentence.

Marrocco's lawyer, Steve Fishman, faulted prosecutors for arguing that the judge should rely on the dismissed criminal charges to enhance Marrocco’s sentence.

Fishman called the government’s conduct a stunt" and accused prosecutors of trying to poison the judge's mind.

"So why does this alleged 'relevant conduct' appear in the government’s sentencing memorandum?" Fishman wrote in a court filing. "It is there for one reason, and one reason only; to prejudice the court against Mr. Marrocco for sentencing purposes. And the court should not tolerate it."

Marrocco was essentially unchallenged until losing to former Congresswoman Candice Miller in 2016 amid an FBI wiretap investigation and after investigators targeted his bullying underling, Macomb Township Trustee Dino Bucci.

Bucci was charged with bribery, extortion, fraud, theft and money laundering in an 18-count indictment that accuses the politician of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars while extorting engineering contractors who wanted public contracts. Prosecutors portrayed him as a bully and a bumbling crook who used a burner cell phone for such a long time that FBI agents managed to wiretap it.

Bucci later flipped on Marrocco, helping prosecutors indict the disgraced politician in May 2020. Bucci was expected to be the government's star witness but died in March, a development that led to a break for Marrocco.

