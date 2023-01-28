Offender found guilty of sex assault at Sterling Heights sub shop

A 36-year-old man was convicted this week of criminal sexual conduct for raping his teenage co-worker inside a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights, authorities announced Friday.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Julie Gatti oversaw the four-day trial of Jerome Brown-Pegues, who was found guilty by the jury after just 30 minutes of deliberations, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Brown-Pegues made sexual advances toward the victim, which were rejected, according to the release.

He then became aggressive and sexually assaulted her in the storage room of the establishment, prosecutors said.

“The Macomb County Prosecutor’s office represents the people,” representatives said Friday. “We are committed to achieving justice and following the laws of the State of Michigan.”

The felony charge carries a potential 15-year sentence, with an additional mandatory five years because it was a second offense, officials said.

Brown-Pegues was paroled in 2022 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 22.