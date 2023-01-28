Washington Twp. man bound over in wife's death

A 46-year-old Washington Township man has been bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court in connection with a shooting that led to his wife's death, officials announced Friday.

Matthew Louis Mollicone was charged with homicide; assault with intent to murder; carrying a weapon with unlawful intent; assault with a dangerous weapon; and four counts of felony firearm, records show.

He faces up to life in prison on the homicide charge.

Mollicone remains in the Macomb County Jail on a $5 million bond, records show.

An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 15 in front of Judge Matthew Sabaugh.

The charges stem from an incident reported July 13.

Mollicone and his wife allegedly drove to a residence in Ray Township to tell a man to stop having contact with her, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"After arriving at the residence the defendant entered the garage, approached the male victim, and reached for a firearm in his waistband," according to the release. "The male victim reached for his handgun and fired over the defendant’s head. The two men exchanged gunfire and the male victim was shot in the leg."

After being shot, the man tried to run away, but Mollicone kept firing his weapon at him, prosecutors said.

"The defendant returned to his vehicle with his wife, gunfire between the two men continued resulting in the wife’s death," officials wrote in the release.