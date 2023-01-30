Detroit man facing arson charges in connection with Macomb County work van fire

A Detroit man is facing arson charges in connection with the intentional burning of a Macomb County work van outside the county administration building in Mount Clemens, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

The fire, which was set in the first floor of the parking structure connected to the administration building early Sunday morning, caused potential damage to the structure, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office. The fire took place in the area of several county buildings.

The Mount Clemens Fire Department and Macomb County Sheriff’s Department responded and extinguished the blaze on Sunday.

“I would like to thank Mount Clemens Fire Department and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response in this matter,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Jessie Young, 36, was arraigned in a court a few minutes away on charges of third-degree arson, a 10-year felony, and fourth-degree arson, a five-year felony, the prosecutor said.

Bond was set at $100,000 and Young's next court date is at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7.