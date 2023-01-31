2 dead, 1 hurt in Macomb Township crash

Officials are investigating a crash Monday in Macomb Township that left two people dead and another injured.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to North Avenue and Indian Trail around 2:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, representatives said in a statement.

"A white GMC Van with one male driver was headed northbound on North Ave just south of Indian Trail," according to the release. "A red Dodge Ram with two occupants was headed southbound on North Ave just south of Indian Trail. The vehicles collided head on; both male drivers are deceased."

The passenger of the Dodge Ram was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

It is unknown if anyone was wearing a seat belt, or if drugs or alcohol played a factor, the Sheriff's Office said.