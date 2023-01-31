EB I-696 closed at Dequindre for overturned semi

Eastbound Interstate 696 at Dequindre Road in Warren is closed after a semi-truck overturned on the freeway Tuesday, Michigan State Police said.

The crash left oil on the pavement and a cleanup crew is en route, they said, but it's not clear when it will arrive or when the freeway will reopen.

Officials also said the truck's driver may have broken his arm in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

According to a preliminary investigation, the truck was traveling east on I-696 at Dequindre in the right lane when its load shifted as it came around the corner. The load shifted to the left and causes the truck to overturn and block the left three lanes, authorities said.

Troopers were called to the location of the crash at about 11:25 a.m.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez