Former Macomb Co. Medical Examiner's employees charged in prescription drug thefts

Two former Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office employees are facing charges in connection with the theft of prescription medications from storage.

The county sheriff’s office conducted a months-long investigation, which found 1,200-controlled substance pills had been stolen, resulting in the termination of two employees near the end of 2022.

Jocelyn Fetting, 32, of Chesterfield and Jacob Kettlewell, 50, of Oxford were arraigned Wednesday in connection with the stolen drugs.

Kettlewell is charged with larceny of property valued at less than $200 and use of a non-narcotic controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

Fetting is facing four felony charges, including larceny and three counts of delivering/manufacturing controlled substances.

Bond was set at $5,000 each.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and County Executive Mark Hackel gave a press conference last December announcing the county’s intention to file charges against the former examiner’s office employees who both admitted to investigators that they had stolen the drugs as they were en route for disposal.

In the event of a death, the medical examiner's office will have medications present at the incident brought to the office to be considered in a toxicology report. The drugs are stored in the medical examiner's property room, and the sheriff's office typically isn't involved in the disposal, which Hackel flagged as an issue.

The room where the drugs had been stored was accessible by all 19 employees at the office, Wickersham said.

Hackel, who previously served as the county sheriff, said he was surprised at the lack of oversight involved in the disposal of drugs at the medical examiner’s office and said he is looking into how the county can have more oversight on the office.

Fetting and Kettlewell are due back in court on May 9.

