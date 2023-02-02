Need help 'adulting'? Macomb County offers an adulting course

Oh, grow up.

And the Macomb County Michigan State University Extension is offering classes to help in part of the process.

The extension calls the program "Adulting 101" and it provides a series of free monthly classes designed to teach teenagers and young adults how to navigate taxes, health insurance, and building credit. The classes are held online via Zoom.

Kathy Jamieson, the Macomb County MSU Extension Educator who manages the program, said the agency has offered the program since Spring 2020.

She said the classes are taught by MSU Extension Educators who specialize in the topic areas covered in each session or a 4-H volunteer who is a content expert.

Class sizes range from 50 students to hundreds and have even reached as many as a thousand for some courses, Jamieson said.

The latest series started on Jan. 31 and runs through April 12. The three remaining classes are: "Medical Insurance 101," 6 p.m. Feb. 23, which covers the basics of health insurance; "Paycheck and Taxes," 4 p.m. March 16, which explains how and why taxes and other things are deducted from paychecks; and "Build and Protect Your Credit," 6 p.m. April 12, which is designed to teach students about credit and give them strategies for building and protecting it.

Registration is required and can be done through the program's website.

Based in Clinton Township, the MSU Extension is part of the Macomb County Health and Community Services Department. The Extension's goal is to help the county's residents, communities and businesses access MSU's knowledge resources. It provides outreach programs and coordinates 4-H club programs, a master gardener volunteer program, as well as food safety and food preservation courses, homebuyer education courses, and emotional well-being courses.