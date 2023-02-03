4 charged in Macomb County armed robbery

Four young adults were charged in connection with an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced.

The individuals were arraigned on the charges Friday through 37th District Court in Warren and given $1 million bonds by Judge Steven Bieda.

Not guilty pleas were entered for all four. They face the possibility of life in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Eleze Green, 19, and Elijah Dove, 20, were charged with armed robbery and assault with intent to murder.

In addition to those charges, Dangelo Dove, 22, and Jayvion Adams, 19, also were charged with felony firearm, a two-year felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, according to the release.

Dove had been out on bond with a felony charge of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer in November, court records show.

“This situation was very dangerous and put the lives of the community in peril," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Friday. "The effects of violent crimes like this can have a lasting impact."

If posting bond, the four are required to wear a steel cuff tether and have no contact with witnesses or the victim.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Feb. 21.