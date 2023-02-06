EGLE: Sewage infrastructure improvements working to limit overflows into Lake St. Clair

Updates to a sewage retention treatment facility are successfully reducing sewage overflows into Lake St. Clair during floods, according to a recent inspection by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Macomb County has invested millions of dollars in recent years into repairing and updating sewage infrastructure. The county was approved last year for $72 million in federal funds to improve infrastructure around the county.

In order to preserve the health of Lake St. Clair, the county says it spent $45 million over five years in improvements to the Milk River Intercounty Drain Drainage District, or MRIDDD, which accepts storm drainage from Harper Woods and St. Clair Shores. The MRIDDD's underground storage basins, located in Grosse Pointe Woods in Wayne County, collect combined sewage that overflows from systems downstream through Macomb County and treat and limit discharges from entering Lake St. Clair.

Infrastructure improvements at MRIDDD have included refurbishment and replacement of pumping systems, repair and upgrade of the aeration system, refurbishment of the disinfection system, upgrades to the electrical system to improve reliability and efficiency and upgrades to the river recirculation system to enhance water quality in the Milk River, according to a release.

After an October inspection from EGLE's Water Resources Division that included a review of the upgrades made over the last five years, EGLE informed the county that MRIDDD was better limiting sewage overflows, and that those updates should continue to limit discharges into Lake St. Clair.

The facility's one discharge event in the past year managed to limit overflow to still meet EGLE's Water Quality Objectives, according to a December letter from Dennis Ryan of EGLE's Water Resources Division.

The improvements to the facilities will benefit nearly 30,000 residents, mostly located in Wayne County, and were made possible by combining financial support from local governments with common goals, Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said in a news release last week.

"What's happened here is truly transformational," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said in a news release last week. "The big benefactor is Lake St. Clair, and everyone who uses the lake for recreation, business or as a source of drinking water."

Not only has the volume and frequency of combined sewage overflow discharges been lowered, but upgrades to the facilities are also expected to reduce the concentration of any discharges in half, and upgrades to treatment and aviation systems will remove more than 99% of bacteria and pathogens and integrate oxygen back into the Milk River, according to Miller's office.

Miller and other officials in Macomb County have long worried about water quality in Lake St. Clair, an epicenter for outdoor recreation in the state and a source of drinking water for some.

Miller blames combine sewage overflows for blooms of "algae muck" floating to the shores of the lake, creating mats where E. Coli and other bacteria can be ensnared where residents live and recreate.