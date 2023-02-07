Warren middle school students get sick after consuming THC gummies, cookies

Several students became ill after consuming THC edibles distributed by classmates at a Warren middle school, officials said Monday.

Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, said in a letter to parents Monday that the students at Carter Middle School in Warren were given some cookies and gummies containing THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces a high.

He said four students distributed the cookies and candy at school Monday. Students who ate the THC-infused treats grew ill and required school staff to call medics, Livernois' letter said.

He also said the students involved in the incident face "severe discipline consequences."

Livernois said it should serve as a reminder that parents and guardians must be aware of what children may have access to at home, such as alcohol, tobacco, vaping pens, or marijuana. All of the substances are illegal for children to use.

"Since marijuana became legal in Michigan, we have seen an increase in students vaping and eating edibles containing THC," the superintendent said in his letter. "Unfortunately, it should come as no surprise because many children see marijuana use as normal and do not understand the effects or consequences of using it."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez