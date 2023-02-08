Serial B&E ring busted, Warren police say

Authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects accused of belonging to a crime ring tied to break-ins across Metro Detroit.

The Warren Police Department had been investigating a break-in last month at a business near Stephens and Ryan then obtained CCTV video showing three suspects forcing their way inside before fleeing in a late-model Ford pickup, representative said in a statement.

"Through collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, Warren Investigators learned that businesses in Troy, Clawson, Madison Heights, Harper Woods and Detroit had all been broken into by suspects matching the same description and the same vehicle from the original Warren incident," officials said.

"Investigators also learned that, in addition to committing business break-ins, this group was responsible for (high)-value retail theft from businesses in Detroit and the thefts of multiple vehicles."

On Wednesday, Warren Special Operations Unit members were conducting surveillance when they spotted some in the group breaking into a Family Dollar near Mack and Alter on Detroit's east side, according to the release.

"Warren SOU officers continued their surveillance and watched this group attempt an additional break-in a tobacco shop in the area of Warren/Chalmers in the city of Detroit," officials said.

Detroit police arrived and attempted to arrest the suspects, but they fled, according to the release.

With help from Warren police, the officers pursued the suspects to the Jefferson Square apartment complex, where they rushed into a residence, investigators reported.

After an hours-long standoff with Detroit police, the suspect left the residence and were taken into custody," police said.

"In total, this group of 6 to 10 suspects is responsible for 30-40 crimes in the tricounty area," police said.

Warren investigators are seeking felony charges for the January break-in, and other charges could follow from multiple communities, police said.

“Warren investigators were able to work with other law enforcement agencies to learn that members of this organized group had been plaguing businesses in the tricounty area for months. Many of the suspects involved in this group have previous convictions for theft-based crimes," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer on Wednesday.

"... There is no doubt that many cities are safer now that these suspects are off the street," he said. "This investigation is by no means over and I am confident that additional suspects will be arrested and charged for their involvement in these various incident. The Warren Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use any resources necessary to arrest all those involved in such crimes.”