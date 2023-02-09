Man injured in roll-over crash in Chesterfield Twp.

A New Baltimore man is in stable condition with serious injuries after a roll-over crash Wednesday in Chesterfield Township, police said.

Police and firefighters were called at about 7 p.m. to the 23 Mile Road bridge over Interstate 94 for a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle driven by a Chesterfield Township woman, 38, and her young son was traveling on 23 Mile when it was struck by a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old New Baltimore man. The man's vehicle overturned in the crash.

Medics took the man to a hospital. Police said the woman and her son were not injured.

Officials said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Authorities closed the road and I-94's ramps to 23 Mile for 2 ½ hours while they conducted an investigation.

