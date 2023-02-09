Sterling Heights to conduct citywide traffic calming study

Sterling Heights is receiving $500,000 in funds from a federal grant to conduct a study on how to limit traffic fatalities, the city announced Thursday.

Traffic-related deaths are on the rise in Michigan, according to state data. To combat the uptick, the Biden Administration at the beginning of February awarded $33 million in grants to be used for traffic projects across the state.

The Sterling Heights grant is a pass-through from Macomb County, which was awarded $700,000 for a countywide study that will also include County roads within the borders of Sterling Heights, according to a press release.

Sterling Heights will look at which roadways have the most traffic accidents and what transportation infrastructure can be built or updated to increase safety for motorists and pedestrians. The study will consider a variety of traffic safety solutions, including portable radar signage, public education, speed humps, speed dots, traffic circles, medians, curb extensions, lane striping, chicanes/slow points, full and partial lane closures and residential and commercial parking, the release said.

"The study will result in a comprehensive City traffic plan that will serve as a guidebook for all traffic issues," City Manager Mark Vanderpool said in the news release. "Through the use of safety professionals and consultants, the City will not only address current traffic safety concerns, but also future challenges as the City continues to grow and diversify."

The city says the study is expected to be completed within a year.