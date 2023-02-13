Construction begins Monday on I-94 in Chesterfield Twp.

Work began Monday on a $32 million project on I-94 in Chesterfield Township that will include resurfacing a portion of the highway and bridge work, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Motorists can expect delays. Beginning at 9 a.m. I-94 will have only one lane open in each direction at M-19. That will last until mid-May for bridge work over the Salt River.

Crews are resurfacing the freeway between 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township to County Line Road, MDOT said.

The project includes bridge work at six locations, traffic signal upgrades, and partial ramp reconstruction at the I-94/M-19 and I-94/M-29 interchanges.

Officials said the work will be completed by late fall.